When Will Crypto Rebound and Should You Buy the Dip?

China’s intensifying crypto crackdown, Jim Cramer talking about dumping Bitcoin , Mark Cuban getting hit in a Titan token investment , and other negative events recently shook investors' confidence in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin fell below $30,000 in many months and investors crossed their fingers for a crypto rebound.

The threats to cryptocurrencies aren’t over. The BIS (Bank for International Settlements) is the largest major institution to come down hard on the sector. The BIS thinks that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are bad for the environment and used to facilitate financial crimes. Instead, the so-called central bank of central banks is encouraging the development of rival government-issued digital currencies. Investors are looking past the criticism.

When will crypto rebound?

Investors look fired up again following the recent crash and a crypto rebound looks well underway. The global crypto market cap has jumped more than 10 percent in the past 24 hours to $1.36 trillion. Most major cryptocurrencies have recovered from their recent lows and look set to continue pushing up.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Unsplash

There are many catalysts for the crypto rebound if you look around. First, the recent sell-off has opened a bargain opportunity for investors who have been waiting for a chance to buy the dip. Many were waiting for that moment although their target lows varied. For example, Cramer said that he sold most of his Bitcoin holdings. He was hoping that the crypto would drop to lows of $10,000 to buy it back.

Article continues below advertisement

There's also the report about a hedge fund that bet against GameStop stock shutting down in London after suffering losses. That appears to remind small investors that elite investors aren’t always right about investment choices. This encourages investors to put money in non-traditional assets like cryptocurrencies.

Another confidence boost comes from the report about Israel considering the Ethereum blockchain for its digital currency. Cathie Wood’s move to purchase more Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares during the recent market crash has bolstered hopes of a crypto rebound.