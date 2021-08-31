Is Babydoge a Steal After Its Crash?

Dogecoin’s blockbuster gains have some investors looking for the next meme crypto to explode, and many have Babydoge on their radar. Babydoge has little practical value, making it simply a speculative bet, but it does try to stabilize its value through token burns and some investors have made money with it. Even after the coin's 95 percent decline, a $1,000 investment in Babydoge made in Jun. 2021 would be worth more than $4,000 now.