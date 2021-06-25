Forget Elon Musk’s beloved Dogecoin (DOGE) and its rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin—there's a new dog-themed crypto on the market: Baby Doge. It has a rapidly expanding fan base, and its price is soaring. What’s Baby Doge's price prediction, and will it go up more?

Baby Doge, a spinoff of Dogecoin, was launched by Dogecoin fans. Unlike Shiba , Baby Doge isn’t out to beat Dogecoin, but complement it.

The team behind Baby Doge says it will impress its "father," Dogecoin, by showing its faster transaction speed. As the new coin is built on the Binance Smart Chain, transactions process faster and cost less than for DOGE.

Baby Doge, a hyperinflationary meme crypto, has a current total supply of 420,000 trillion tokens. Like Dogecoin, it has no supply cap. The Baby Doge team will undertake token burns to control inflation.

INCOMING BURN ☄️ Celebrating 70k+ holders and passing our AUDIT ✅ This Father’s Day Sunday June 20th we will be burning 2.5 QUADRILLION #BabyDoge Currently valued at over $600,000🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Uy5OOpaNK

Although Dogecoin started as a joke, it turned into a serious investment for some people . Baby Doge is similar but offers additional features that could appeal to many investors, such as a token burn to combat inflation and the ability to generate passive income through staking. The more people buy Baby Doge, the more its price will rise—as shown in its recent performance.

Is Baby Doge a good investment? Can it make you rich?

As Baby Doge is still a crypto newborn, there's little performance data about it. It's worth noting, however, that its model, Dogecoin, has seen lifetime gains of 45,000 percent. Also, if you had invested in Baby Doge a day ago, you’d have nearly doubled your money by now. An investment in Dogecoin over the same period would have returned a minimal 8 percent.

SO PROUD



To announce!



WE HAVE DONATED OUR FIRST $75,000 to @PawswithCause 🐾



Read more on https://t.co/FGoK7PWZWx #BabyDoge 🐶🍼 pic.twitter.com/iN9QspJwU6 — Baby Doge Coin (@BabyDogeCoin) June 25, 2021

What's made Dogecoin a huge success despite its start as a joke is its robust community and acceptance by businesses as a form of payment. The community has used the meme crypto to do good in the world, including raising money for a Jamaican team to compete in the Olympics.