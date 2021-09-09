Coinbase Adds SHIBUSD, Shiba Inu's Price Rises in Response

Meme tokens were a hot commodity earlier this year, with tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) seeing significant gains that were over 800 percent. While they are riskier than the well-known cryptos coins like Bitcoin and Ether, these small altcoins have gathered the attention of retail investors and traders as a way to earn quick or long-term profits.

One coin that has been deemed by many to be the next Dogecoin is Shiba Inu (SHIB). It’s an altcoin that was created in August 2020 by its founder named “Ryoshi.” It was intended to replicate Dogecoin, but now investors have started to take the token a lot more seriously—similar to DOGE’s history. SHIB has yet to come close to its all-time high price of .00004 that was set in May, but with the crypto community supporting the token and Coinbase adding it, the attraction for it has risen.