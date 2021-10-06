When Will Robinhood Add Shiba Inu (SHIB)? It Could Be a Win-Win

Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been on a fire literally. While many SHIB fans have been gunning for it to rise to 1 cent, fellow meme crypto Dogecoin has been in the wilderness. Meanwhile, SHIB fans have been lobbying to get Robinhood to add the crypto. The popular trading app already has DOGE on its platform. When will Robinhood add SHIB to its platform?

SHIB fans have started a petition on Change.org to request that Robinhood adds Shiba Inu for trading on its platform. The campaign hopes to get 300,000 signatures and so far, it has received over 200,000 signatures.

Robinhood has been selective about the crypto assets that it adds to the platform. However, the company could add more crypto assets in the future considering the growing importance of cryptocurrency revenues in its sales mix.

Currently, there are seven crypto assets on the Robinhood platform. Three of them are from the Bitcoin family, while two are from the Ethereum family. The platform has two altcoins— Dogecoin and Litecoin.

To put that in perspective, in the first quarter, only about a sixth of Robinhood’s transaction-based revenues came from cryptos. Also, it was the first quarter for the company where more new customers traded in crypto than in stocks. The earnings changed the perception of Robinhood from a stock trading app to a crypto exchange like Coinbase.

In August, Robinhood released its earnings for the second quarter of 2021 , which was its first earnings release as a publicly traded company. The filings showed that cryptos made up over half of its transaction-based revenues in the quarter and over 60 percent funded accounts traded in cryptos in the quarter.

Another key takeaway from Robinhood’s second-quarter earnings was the growing importance of Dogecoin for the company . For Robinhood, 62 percent of its crypto revenues came from Dogecoin in the second quarter. While that’s an incredible number, it also exposes Robinhood to the vagaries of the meme cryptocurrency.

911 Insider Info: @RobinhoodApp I have been told that $SHIB is loaded and ready for release on the @RobinhoodApp system, it has been for some time. They are simply waiting on timing and inner office debate has begun regarding @CoinbasePro forcing their hand.

If SHIB’s popularity continues to rise, Robinhood might have to add the crypto to its platform. Apart from being a smart business decision, SHIB would also help Robinhood win over customers. A lot of Reddit traders were furious with the company after it blocked trading in hot meme stocks like AMC Entertainment and GameStop at the height of the Reddit-driven frenzy.

As a meme cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu competes with Dogecoin for a share of traders’ attention and wallet share. From Robinhood’s perspective, SHIB is a coin that is a competitor to its biggest revenue earner. SHIB is getting popular, which will also impact Dogecoin.

When will Robinhood add SHIB?

Currently, there hasn't been an official confirmation on when Robinhood would add SHIB or if it would add the crypto at all. However, many people on social media have been speculating that it would be sooner than later.

On Twitter, a handle by the name Del Crxpto, which describes the person as a stock and crypto analyst, says that according to their “information” Robinhood is going to add SHIB and is just waiting for the right timing.