Shiba Inu's Price Drops 60%—Should You Buy the Dip?

After the Coinbase listing, Shiba Inu fans expected the crypto to get listed on Robinhood where DOGE is already supported. Although more than half a million fans have signed the Robinhood listing petition, there are still doubts about whether Robinhood will honor the petition. A Robinhood executive recently suggested that the broker might not support Shiba Inu-like meme cryptos because of their high volatility. Some Shiba Inu fans think that Robinhood might still consider listing SHIB.