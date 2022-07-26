Chipotle Launches Crypto Giveaway to Celebrate National Avocado Day

To play “Buy The Dip,” you’ll have to sign up for a Chipotle Rewards account if you don’t already have one. The website will prompt you to sign into your Rewards account, or create one when you first hit “Play Buy The Dip” on the game website. Once you’ve signed into your account, here’s how to play the game:

After you sign in, you’ll reach a “How To Play” screen that has instructions for the game. Click “Play Now” to start the game. Hit “START” to make the crypto line chart move. Click “BUY THE DIP” for a chance to win free crypto, 1-cent guac, or 1-cent Queso Blanco. If you win a prize, you have just 15 seconds to hit “CLAIM” or “SWAP.” By swapping the prize you get a chance at a different prize. If you don’t win a prize, you can click “TRY AGAIN” for another chance. You get three chances per day to win.