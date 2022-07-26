Chipotle Launches Crypto Giveaway to Celebrate National Avocado Day
In preparation for National Avocado Day on July 31, Chipotle Mexican Grill is giving away free crypto every day this week with a new interactive game called “Buy The Dip.” Over $200,000 in free crypto will be awarded to players of the game between July 25 and July 31. Here are more details about the Chipotle crypto giveaway.
Between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. PST every day this week, fans can access Chipotle’s “Buy The Dip” game online to try and win free crypto. Players will get three chances to win daily.
Players can also receive promo codes for 1-cent guacamole dip and 1-cent Queso Blanco dip that they can use throughout the week.
Here's how to play Chipotle’s “Buy The Dip.”
To play “Buy The Dip,” you’ll have to sign up for a Chipotle Rewards account if you don’t already have one. The website will prompt you to sign into your Rewards account, or create one when you first hit “Play Buy The Dip” on the game website. Once you’ve signed into your account, here’s how to play the game:
After you sign in, you’ll reach a “How To Play” screen that has instructions for the game. Click “Play Now” to start the game.
Hit “START” to make the crypto line chart move.
Click “BUY THE DIP” for a chance to win free crypto, 1-cent guac, or 1-cent Queso Blanco.
If you win a prize, you have just 15 seconds to hit “CLAIM” or “SWAP.” By swapping the prize you get a chance at a different prize.
If you don’t win a prize, you can click “TRY AGAIN” for another chance. You get three chances per day to win.
500 players will win free crypto.
A total of 500 players will win either Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), or Dogecoin (DOGE) over the week-long promotion. Here’s a breakdown of the daily prizes awarded through Saturday, July 30:
Five players win $2,000 in Bitcoin per day
Five players win $1,000 in Ethereum per day
Five players win $250 in Solana per day
20 players win $150 in Avalanche per day
20 players win $150 in Dogecoin each day
Prizes increase on the last day of the game on Sunday, July 31, which is National Avocado Day. On that day, the prizes will be:
One fan wins $10,000 in Bitcoin
Five fans win $5,000 each in Bitcoin
Five fans win $1,000 each in Ethereum
25 fans win $500 each in Solana
75 fans win $150 each in Avalanche
75 fans win $150 each in Dogecoin
This isn’t the first time Chipotle has held a crypto giveaway for its customers. To celebrate National Burrito Day in April 2021, the company awarded $100,000 in Bitcoin to players of its “Burritos or Bitcoin” promotion. The promotion made Chipotle the first U.S. restaurant to hold a crypto giveaway.
Chipotle accepts digital currency payments.
Chipotle restaurants across the U.S. also accept digital currency as payment. The company partners with the digital payment system Flexa to accept about 98 different digital currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and Dogecoin.
Chipotle Rewards members who miss out on the “Buy The Dip” promotion or don’t win anything throughout the week can still get 1-cent guacamole on July 31 with the digital-only promo code “AVO2022.”