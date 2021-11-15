What Major Retailers and Websites Accept Cyrptocurrency as Payment?

Overstock is the first major retail store to accept crypto payments before Microsoft, which accepts Bitcoin for its online Xbox store.

Paypal accepts Bitcoin and uses Coinbase to facilitate payments. Customers can use cryptos such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin for any of the merchants that use PayPal as their merchant payment service.

Travala accepts Cardano, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin. To receive payment, it uses Binance Pay and Crypto.com.