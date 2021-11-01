What’s Bakkt Stock Forecast After Mastercard Partnership?

Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) is a digital assets platform. It went public through a SPAC merger in October. Bakkt stock fell below the IPO price of $10 on its first day of trading. However, it surprised investors when it reversed course and skyrocketed to close to $43. The stock delivered returns of almost 380 percent in a space of only two weeks. Many prospective investors are interested in Bakkt's stock price prediction to try to assess how much it could be worth in 2025.