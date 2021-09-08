Why You Should Buy VIH Stock Now Before the Bakkt Merger

The significant pullback of VIH stock from the peak has left investors wondering whether it’s undervalued. The SPAC deal gives Bakkt an enterprise value of $2.1 billion and the startup expects to report an EBITDA of $242 million in 2025. That gives Bakkt stock a 2025 EV-to-EBITDA multiple of 8.7x. To compare, PayPal Holdings and Square are trading at NTM EV-to-EBITDA multiples of 42.6x and 108.6x, respectively.