What’s in Store for Ethereum Name Service

You can think of Ethereum Name Service as a blockchain-based GoDaddy. The project, powered by the Ethereum blockchain, issues NFT-based domain names and crypto addresses. It has been around for a while but recently reorganized to decentralize its governance. That shift involved the release of an in-house token that accords holders the right to participate in governance issues. Coinbase secured a role as a delegate in Ethereum Name Service’s decentralized governance structure.