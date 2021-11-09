When Will Loopring Reach $5? Where Will It Be In 2025?

Loopring is a project that offers tools for developers to build DeFi apps on the Ethereum blockchain. These could be crypto trading and payment apps. The project was founded by Chinese software engineer Daniel Wang, who previously worked for tech giants JD.com and Google. Loopring has an in-house token, LRC. The token facilitates transactions and rewards on its network. The LRC token has a fixed maximum supply of 1.4 billion units, and almost all of that is circulating.