What Are Stablecoins? Regulators' Interest Peaks Amid Crypto Boom

Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrencies that are designed to maintain a stable value. They exist to solve the volatility problem of conventional cryptocurrencies. Volatility concerns have kept many businesses, consumers, and investors away from the crypto economy despite the many opportunities it offers.

Many stablecoins are pegged to the U.S. dollar. For every stablecoin in circulation, there's a dollar in a reserve account that backs it. Other coins are backed by commodities like gold or oil. Some stablecoins are backed by other cryptocurrencies.

Stablecoins are a bridge between fiat money and conventional cryptocurrencies. They offer the stability of fiat and the flexibility of cryptocurrencies.