FDIC Bitcoin Update: Wants Banks More Involved in the Crypto Business

El Salvador hasn't just accepted Bitcoin as an official currency , but the country is also adding more of the crypto to its treasury. As Bitcoin's price pulled back after reaching a new all-time high, El Salvador bought the dip and added 420 more Bitcoins to its account.

It was a long wait, but worth it. We just bought the dip! 420 new #Bitcoin 🇸🇻

Perhaps the FDIC and its regulatory group outlining clear crypto rules for banks could encourage more institutional investors and countries like El Salvador to invest more in cryptos.

McWilliams said that predicting the future of cryptos isn’t her job. Still, Bitcoin's price prediction remains rosy with CoinList CEO Graham Jenkin forecasting that it could reach $100,000 in early 2022.