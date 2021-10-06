U.S. Bank Expands Offerings With Crypto Custody Services

To meet clients' growing needs, U.S. Bank launched three new initiatives in April to help facilitate its cryptocurrency offerings. In announcing its efforts to release new products and services, form strategic partnerships, and administer NYDIG's ETF bitcoin fund, U.S. Sank signaled its increased acceptance of cryptocurrency. The bank joins a list of growing firms doing the same.

As interest in cryptocurrency increases among institutional investors, we’re excited to partner with @NYDIG_BTC to offer our clients an industry-leading safekeeping solution for Bitcoin. Learn more: https://t.co/xcNquYAzYI pic.twitter.com/VxE9CYqS8g

Still pending approval from the SEC for its planned Bitcoin ETF, U.S. Bank's Kedia said that the "environment is complex, with an evolving regulatory landscape and nascent technology platforms." In an attempt to meet its clients' needs, U.S. Bank understands that investors are looking for services that are in line and consistent with the standards of quality and risk assessment.