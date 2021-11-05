Is Ryoshis Vision Token a Good Investment After Shiba Inu's Success?By Ruchi Gupta
Nov. 5 2021, Published 2:06 p.m. ET
Recently, the Shiba Inu coin exploded and made many investors rich. If you missed Shiba, you might be looking for the next crypto to explode. Ryoshis Vision token has caught many investors' attention. The token could be the next Shiba coin because of their relationship. What’s Ryoshis Vision token price prediction and how can you buy it before it gets listed on Coinbase?
Investors are learning an important lesson. Cryptos can make you a millionaire almost overnight. You just have to correctly identify the next crypto to explode, buy it early, and wait. That’s how many people got rich with Shiba, Dogecoin, and Floki Inu. Investors now hope to strike it rich with new meme coins like Dogelon, Bitrise, and Shiba coin’s cousin Ryoshis Vision token.
What’s Ryoshis Vision token and how is it related to Shiba Inu coin?
Shiba crypto was created by an anonymous person named Ryoshi. It’s one of the major cryptocurrencies with unknown founders. Another one is Bitcoin, whose founder Satoshi Nakamoto has remained a mysterious figure.
Ryoshis Vision token is a project inspired by Shiba’s anonymous founder. The team behind it says that it exists to realize the vision of Ryoshi, who wanted an entirely decentralized DeFi project run by the people. Therefore, the Ryoshis Vision token intends to complement the Shiba coin.
Is Ryoshis Vision token a good investment?
Investors would like for the Ryoshis Vision token to become the next Shiba coin and make them rich. The project has a token burn program designed to shrink the supply and grow the value of the remaining tokens. Inflation is a major concern for many crypto investors, so Ryoshis Vision is addressing that with a token burn. Token burning is a strategy that has helped grow the value of the BNB coin.
Shiba's promising future has helped it grow fast and overtake Dogecoin. The project has launched several altcoins around Shiba, built a crypto trading platform, and ventured into the NFT business. Ryoshis Vision intends to replicate that script. The project is working on a music concert program and plans to launch an NFT marketplace. It plans to get into the metaverse business and launch products like eSport games. These programs have the potential to increase the token's value.
Ryoshis Vision token holders
The team behind the Ryoshis Vision token is trying to build a vibrant community around it. The token has attracted more than 18,000 holders. The number has been growing fast as investors respond to its social media campaigns. The token’s listing on more exchanges is also making it more accessible and helping grow the holder roll. The Ryoshis Vision token is set to get listed on Coinsbit, which would help it attract even more investors.
Ryoshis Vision token price prediction
At a price of $0.0000008, the crypto is still cheap to stockpile with the potential for a huge payout when it explodes. If the Ryoshis Vision token is going to be the next Shiba coin, the price could reach $0.00009 before the end of 2022. That’s how high Shiba's price has gone in about a year since its debut. That suggests a potential return of 12,000 percent if you buy the token at the current price.
How to buy Ryoshis Vision token
Shiba coin has been lucky to make it to the prestigious Coinbase. Fans are now rooting for its listing on Robinhood, a popular trading platform for retail investors. As for Ryoshis Vision token, its best days might still be ahead. There are limited places you can purchase the crypto now. You can buy Ryoshis token with Ethereum on Uniswap or ShibaSwap. Alternatively, you can purchase the crypto with the Tether USDT stablecoin on Bibox.