How Much Will Binance Coin Be Worth in 2025?

There are several reasons you may like Binance Coin as an investment. Binance regularly removes BNB coins from the market through token burns, which reduce the crypto’s supply and make the remaining coins more valuable. In the latest burn, more than 1.3 million BNB coins worth about $640 million were removed from the market. Some 167 million BNB coins remain in circulation. There were originally 200 million BNB coins at launch, and the goal is to shrink the supply to 100 million.