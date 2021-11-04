Does It Matter Who Owns Dogelon Mars?

Dogelon Mars launched in April 2021. It describes itself as a Dogecoin fork with a completely different mission. It aims to be an interplanetary currency that people on Earth, for example, could use to pay for their flight to Mars or other planets.

Dogelon Mars has also presented itself as the hope for victims of crypto scams, which have shaken confidence in the sector. The Dogelon Mars team says that investors who get scammed in other crypto projects may receive ELON token donations to alleviate their loss. The community will decide how to do it so that people don’t take advantage of the arrangement.