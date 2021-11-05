Shiba Could Go Back Up, Won’t Hit $0.01 by the End of 2021

Shiba coin has been one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2021. It hit an all-time high in October. If a person only invested $100 in the crypto at the beginning of the year, they became a millionaire. Shiba Inu's (SHIB) price has retreated nearly 40 percent from its peak. Will it go back up? What’s Shiba’s end of 2021 price prediction ?

Shiba crypto started as a joke trolling Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s beloved Dogecoin , but it’s developing into a serious project. After Shiba briefly overtook Dogecoin in market cap, many investors are concerned that it might be too late to buy the SHIB token . They're rushing to find the next crypto to explode . As a result, meme coins like Dogelon, Bitrise, EverGrow , and Ryoshis Vision token have caught investors' attention.

Will Shiba coin go back up?

Although some investors have run to alternative meme coins to try their luck, Shiba coin remains popular. After it retreated from the peak, many investors are wondering whether they should buy the dip.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CoinMarketCap

There are still a number of potential catalysts that could trigger another breakout in Shiba's price. There's a campaign to get Robinhood to list Shiba coin like its rival Dogecoin. The petition has received overwhelming support from Robinhood traders, which raised hopes that the broker would grant customers' wish.

Article continues below advertisement

Shiba's price exploded after it got listed on Coinbase and that might happen again when it makes it to Robinhood. SHIB token getting listed on eToro, another popular crypto trading platform used by millions of investors, could also send its price soaring.

What sparked the latest Shiba coin rally was Musk sharing a photo of his puppy. The electric vehicle billionaire bought a Shiba Inu dog and named it Floki. Many Shiba coin fans got excited after Musk tweeted a photo of the cute Floki puppy and rushed to buy the meme crypto.

Article continues below advertisement