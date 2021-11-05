Will EverGrow be the Next Crypto To Explode After Shiba Inu?

People are becoming rich with cryptocurrencies despite the many risks they pose. Investors became millionaires when Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu hit record highs. If you’ve been looking for the next cryptocurrency to explode , EverGrow may have caught your attention. How can you buy the coin through Trust Wallet?

EverGrow launched in Sept. 2021, joining the growing list of meme coins that have taken the crypto sector by storm. It presents itself as an alternative to SafeMoon or Bitrise , with the potential to deliver returns that rival those of Shiba Inu. The project’s native currency is the EGC token.

I got hit like everyone else. Crazy part is I got out, thought they were increasing their TVL enough. Than Bam.

Similar to SafeMoon, EverGrow has a reward program for investors. The project charges a 14 percent tax on purchase and sale transactions, and distributes 8 percent of that tax to investors, like dividends to shareholders. The project spends 4 percent of the tax on funding liquidity and the remaining 2 percent goes to a token burn program.

Is EverGrow a good investment?

EverGrow ranks among the fastest-growing crypto projects in history. In two weeks after launching, the project had already attracted more than 20,000 investors, and in a span of only five weeks, 80,000 investors. At that point, it had paid out more than $18 million in rewards. The project pays out rewards in the BUSD stablecoin, preserving value for investors and making it easy to spend the rewards.

The project plans to launch more products that will contribute to growing the value of EGC. One is an NFT marketplace where EGC will be the official currency, and another is an NFT lending platform that will enable people to borrow against NFT holdings without having to sell.

Article continues below advertisement

The EverGrow team is also working on a play-to-earn game and a content subscription program it says would rival OnlyFans. If successful, these products would generate revenue for the project and attract more investors to EGC.

#EverGrowCoin have now burned 51.6841% of total coins, & remember, burned coins don't receive rewards! That's why the #EverGrowArmy receive around 100% more rewards than other reflection coins! 💪❤️💲$EGC — EverGrow (@evergrowcoinEGC) November 3, 2021

Article continues below advertisement