Will EverGrow be the Next Crypto To Explode After Shiba Inu?By Ruchi Gupta
Nov. 5 2021, Published 8:50 a.m. ET
People are becoming rich with cryptocurrencies despite the many risks they pose. Investors became millionaires when Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu hit record highs. If you’ve been looking for the next cryptocurrency to explode, EverGrow may have caught your attention. How can you buy the coin through Trust Wallet?
EverGrow launched in Sept. 2021, joining the growing list of meme coins that have taken the crypto sector by storm. It presents itself as an alternative to SafeMoon or Bitrise, with the potential to deliver returns that rival those of Shiba Inu. The project’s native currency is the EGC token.
How does EverGrow crypto work?
Similar to SafeMoon, EverGrow has a reward program for investors. The project charges a 14 percent tax on purchase and sale transactions, and distributes 8 percent of that tax to investors, like dividends to shareholders. The project spends 4 percent of the tax on funding liquidity and the remaining 2 percent goes to a token burn program.
Is EverGrow a good investment?
EverGrow ranks among the fastest-growing crypto projects in history. In two weeks after launching, the project had already attracted more than 20,000 investors, and in a span of only five weeks, 80,000 investors. At that point, it had paid out more than $18 million in rewards. The project pays out rewards in the BUSD stablecoin, preserving value for investors and making it easy to spend the rewards.
The project plans to launch more products that will contribute to growing the value of EGC. One is an NFT marketplace where EGC will be the official currency, and another is an NFT lending platform that will enable people to borrow against NFT holdings without having to sell.
The EverGrow team is also working on a play-to-earn game and a content subscription program it says would rival OnlyFans. If successful, these products would generate revenue for the project and attract more investors to EGC.
EverGrow's price prediction
The project’s token burn should accelerate as it launches more products. In addition to the transaction fee, it will use the revenue generated by the products to fund token buybacks and burns. As the project removes more tokens from circulation, the remaining ones should appreciate in value.
EverGrow is currently at $0.000002, giving it a market cap of just over $1 billion. In comparison, SafeMoon’s is $2.5 billion, Shiba Inu’s is $30 billion, and Dogecoin’s is $35 billion. To match Dogecoin's market cap, EverGrow would have to be worth $0.07 at the current supply level.
Listing on popular platforms such as Coinbase, Binance, eToro, and Robinhood could also boost EverGrow. Shiba Inu and Dogecoin spiked on their listings on Coinbase and the anticipation of a Robinhood listing.
How to buy EverGrow with Trust Wallet
If you’re impressed by EverGrow's price prediction and the earnings opportunity, you may want to add it to your portfolio. An easy way to buy EverGrow is through Trust Wallet on PancakeSwap.
Once you set up Trust Wallet, you can transfer BNB from your Coinbase account or other sources to the wallet or buy BNB directly within it. The BNB coin needs to be converted into a smartchain version, and then swapped for EverGrow coin on PancakeSwap.
You'll need to set the slippage to ensure that there are enough funds to complete the transaction. Also, remember to disconnect the wallet from PancakeSwap after you complete the swap.
EverGrow is still a new crypto project and has a lot to prove—it could explode or flop. Its future will largely depend on the success of the new products the project introduces. As with any cryptocurrency, it would be wise to only invest how much you can afford to lose.