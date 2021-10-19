Is EverGrow Coin (EGC) a Good Investment?

EverGrow appears to be a legitimate project. While many crypto projects are run by anonymous people, the EverGrow team has made the identities of its members known and verifiable.

The EverGrow project allows investors to make money in several ways. In addition to profiting from the coin increasing in value, holders can earn passive income by getting a cut of the transaction fee revenue generated by the project. What sets EverGrow apart from other crypto reward projects is that it pays out rewards in a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar instead of the native token. That helps investors avoid sales taxes and fees when converting rewards earned in the native token to fiat money.