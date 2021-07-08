What’s Bone’s Price Prediction After the ShibaSwap Launch?By Ruchi Gupta
Jul. 8 2021, Published 9:52 a.m. ET
The global cryptocurrency market cap has dropped more than 7 percent over the past 24 hours. But in that same period, the Bone token has gained more than 20 percent. What’s Bone crypto's price prediction, and is it a good investment?
Dogecoin, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency and one of this year's best-performing altcoins, has inspired many investors to seek the next cryptocurrency to explode. Many are taking notice of Bone coin.
What is Bone crypto, and how does it work?
Bone is associated with Dogecoin-like meme coin Shiba Inu, a "Dogecoin-killer." The community behind Shiba Inu recently launched ShibaSwap, an exchange for their crypto. Bone is the ShibaSwap exchange’s official token. It’s primarily a governance token, in that people holding it can decide on ShibaSwap upgrades and what cryptocurrencies the exchange should support.
How many Bone tokens are there?
Bone’s maximum supply is fixed at 250 million tokens. It joins Bitcoin and Yearn Finance among cryptocurrencies with a capped supply. Many investors like coins with limited supply because they can protect against inflation.
Investors can obtain Bone in several ways, one being if they stake their Shiba or Leash tokens. Leash is a sister cryptocurrency to Shiba.
Bone's price prediction
Although it’s rising as the crypto sector is falling, Bone is still far below its all-time high. If the crypto can maintain a monthly growth rate of 20 percent from now on, it could finish 2021 at about $0.50—160 percent higher than its current price.
Assuming long-term monthly growth of 10 percent, Bone could reach $60 in five years (a 30,000 percent upside). To put that into perspective, an investment of $1,000 in the token at the current price could yield a $300,000 profit by 2025.
Is Bone a good crypto investment?
Some investors have made a good profit with Bone. In Jun. 2021, the ShibaSwap token fell to what still stands as its all-time low at $0.0028. That caused many investors to flee, but some accumulated on the dip. Those brave investors have seen their money grow by more than 6,000 percent.
There's no guarantee that Bone will continue to deliver blockbuster returns in the future, but it may be worth a look right now. At 95 percent below its all-time high of $4.70 reached in Febr. 2021, it may appeal to investors wanting to buy the dip.
It's also worth noting that many exchange tokens have done well. For example, Binance’s BNB coin boasts a lifetime return of nearly 30,000 percent.
The best way to buy Bone crypto
Exchanges such as Coinbase and Binance are usually slow to list new altcoins—it took years for Dogecoin to make it to Coinbase, and Shiba is still waiting for its turn.
While you can’t find Bone on Coinbase, you can buy it on ShibaSwap. Direct Bone purchases with the U.S. dollar or other fiat currencies aren’t available yet. Instead, ShibaSwap allows you to convert Ethereum to Bone. You can also buy Bone on Hotbit with USD-pegged cryptocurrency Tether.