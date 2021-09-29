After Songbird’s Airdrop, Investors Are Eager To Know the Crypto’s Outlook

Songbird (SGB) has grabbed the attention of many investors seeking the next cryptocurrency to explode . The altcoin just started trading and investors are eager to know its potential. What’s Songbird crypto price prediction? Is Songbird a good investment?

Bitcoin and Ethereum have paid off well for early investors, with Bitcoin returning as much as 80,000,000 percent in the last few months—if you had invested just $10 in Bitcoin in its early years, you would be a millionaire. Ethereum has impressed as well, boasting lifetime returns of more than 100,000 percent. With that in mind, investors are eager to find the next Bitcoin or Ethereum.