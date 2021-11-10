What to Know if the Infrastructure Bill’s Crypto Tax Worries You

Breaking tax rules can have severe consequences. Even missing a tax filing deadline when a tax refund isn’t due can expose you to heavy fines. However, there are ways you can legally avoid paying crypto taxes or at least minimize your tax burden.

If you don’t sell your crypto assets, you don’t have to pay taxes on them, and you owe no taxes if your investment turns up a loss. You can reduce your crypto tax liability by holding the investment for a long time. For example, profits made from an investment held for less than one year can be taxed at a rate as high as 37 percent. But profits from investments held for more than one year are subject to a maximum tax of 20 percent.