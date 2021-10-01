Will the IRS Extend the Tax Filing Deadline Again? Tax Outlook in 2022

The IRS has been lenient on the tax deadline since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. For example, it moved the deadline to file returns for the 2019 tax year to July 15, 2020, instead of April 15.

For the 2020 tax year, it gave people until May 17, 2021, to file their returns—that was more than a month later than the usual deadline. People in select states affected by storms got even more time to file their returns.