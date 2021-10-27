Why You Should Care About These Metaverse Stocks

The future is the metaverse—a coming virtual world that promises almost limitless possibilities for humans. The metaverse market opportunity could exceed $1.5 trillion by 2030, according to PwC. It’s no surprise investors are excited about metaverse stocks.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been talking about the metaverse a lot lately. In fact, Facebook is repositioning itself as a metaverse company. The crypto and gaming industries are also talking about it. In the metaverse, people will be able to virtually meet, work, travel, and shop.

The metaverse will be enabled by virtual and augmented reality systems, mobile apps, and other technologies. Although the metaverse is still largely an imagination of the tech industry, you can already start investing in this exciting future. You can invest in companies building the metaverse and those that supply the technology that will power the future universe.

The best metaverse stocks to buy

The shift to the metaverse should benefit the global economy as a whole. But there are industries and companies that will lead the march into the metaverse. If you’re seeking early exposure to the metaverse economy, here are some of the stocks you may want to consider. Facebook (FB).

Roblox (RBLX).

Shopify (SHOP).

Nvidia (NVDA).

Fastly (FSLY).

Robinhood (HOOD).

Facebook is betting its future on the metaverse. The company may invest as much as $10 billion in its metaverse division in 2021, and is hiring thousands of engineers to work on its metaverse project. The work involves developing virtual and augmented reality headsets, software, and content that will be used in the virtual universe.

We're excited to share our vision for the metaverse at Connect next week. While we continue to focus on the important issues of today, we'll show how we're thinking about the future of social connection - a future made by all of us. Big things are on the horizon - see you there. pic.twitter.com/q228bG0qbr — Facebook (@Facebook) October 21, 2021

Roblox is becoming a large entertainment ecosystem, targeting the growing Metaverse.$RBLX — Danny Naz “The Pup” WOP7 (@ThePupOfWallSt) September 27, 2021

Roblox is a platform for building games for kids with a metaverse vision. It aims to build a virtual environment where people not only come to play games, but also conduct business meetings and shop. Electronic Arts (EA), Take-Two (TTWO), and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) have also developed games with metaverse elements.

We are deeply humbled by the overwhelming support for @Roblox and our public offering today. To all those who helped us get one step closer to fulfilling our vision of the #Metaverse—thank you. #RobloxIPO — David Baszucki (@DavidBaszucki) March 10, 2021

Roblox has thousands of ways to express yourself. Dynamic Heads is a first step towards reactive facial expressions that make conversations feel as real inside the #metaverse as they do outside it.

▶ https://t.co/3X0nJZfnu2#RDC2021 pic.twitter.com/g5JMTKNDMy — Roblox (@Roblox) October 14, 2021

As the #metaverse expands, so do the possibilities. Vans World’s virtual skate park provides people a new hang-out spot where self-expression is everything. 🛹👟 https://t.co/aRmcz5jNRC pic.twitter.com/SywRw7MQF8 — Roblox (@Roblox) September 25, 2021

If shopping is shifting the metaverse, then e-commerce companies such as Shopify and Amazon (AMZN) stand to benefit. Shopify, preparing metaverse shopping building blocks, has acquired Primer, an augmented reality app that lets people visualize the effects of home improvement. Primer could be an important tool to drive sales for home improvement businesses in the metaverse.

Metaverse systems will require many and powerful processing chips. Nvidia is a leading supplier of artificial intelligence chips that such systems will need. Intel, Qualcomm, and Micron also stand to benefit from the demand for semiconductor components for metaverse systems.

Fastly provides edge computing solutions. A real-time metaverse will rely a lot on edge computing technology, suggesting strong demand for Fastly’s solutions in the future. Meanwhile, Robinhood isn’t building a metaverse, but when interest in metaverse stocks explodes, Robinhood will be the platform where much of the trade will be taking place.