China Bans All Forms of Cryptocurrency, Global DeFi Responds

Chinese citizens have traded crypto through foreign exchanges since China first banned crypto in 2019. Now, that workaround is kaput. Foreign exchanges now fall under the umbrella of illegal activity.

China's community of crypto traders saw this coming. The nation has been taking incremental steps toward a full ban over the course of the last year. In May, China warned crypto traders that their digital assets wouldn't be protected if they decided to continue trading. By the following month, banks and payment platforms were forced to comply by halting trading facilitation.