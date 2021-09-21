Here's What Could Happen If China's Economy Crashes

As property development giant Evergrande's debt repayment deadlines loom, the question of whether China's economy will crash is becoming more urgent. The Chinese government could bail out Evergrande or let it default on $300 billion of debt.

If China's economy does crash, here's the impact we'd likely see within the country and around the globe.

Evergrande is in deep, deep debt—but it's not alone. In 2015, extended borrowing equaled up to 250 percent of China's GDP. In 2019, that total grew beyond 300 percent. This shows that the debt bubble has been growing across the board for some time, and property developers like Evergrande are just one layer.

China can no longer justify more spending

Evergrande chairman Xu Jiayin said in a letter to employees, "I firmly believe that Evergrande will walk out of its darkest moment and resume full-speed work and production." In order to do that, the company has a long way to climb, and little time to do so.

China has the option to bail out Evergrande, cementing its status as "too big to fail." However, with a Sep. 23 deadline fast approaching for the company, the government has shown no signs of being ready to rescue it from default.

