The Odds Look Stacked Against Macau Gaming Stocks

We have yet to see what will come of China's crackdown on Macau gaming, but it seems inevitable that things will change, and at investors' loss. Although many analysts were betting on a rebound for months, given the implications from regulators, that outlook is shifting fast—analysts are now reducing their price targets for China-listed stocks. Companies in the U.S. are likely to recover, though that may require some operational restructuring and changes to their ties with Chinese businesses.