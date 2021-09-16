Evergrande’s Mountainous Struggle Won’t End Well

Historically, the Chinese government hasn't been the world's most forgiving. As property developer The Evergrande Group (OTC:EGRNF) and its many subsidiaries face a massive collection of debt, its future is in question.

Meanwhile, the entire Chinese property sector is suffering the brunt of Evergrande's push-and-pull tactics of acquiring beyond its means. However, the sector's other participants aren't innocent, either.

In addition to that debt, Evergrande holds $7.4 billion in bonds that are due in 2022. Meanwhile, bondholders will likely lose 75 percent of their investment. The company has now been saddled with multiple credit downgrades .

Evergrande has been on a mission to grow rapidly, no matter the cost. Now, the property developer owes at least $305 billion, a seemingly insurmountable debt that the Chinese government is seeking to take control of.

Xu Jiayin, standing committee member of the 12th CPPCC National Committee and chairman of the board of Evergrande

A ripple effect: How Evergrande is impacting the entire Chinese property sector

At first glance, Evergrande's debt seems wildly high—but the reality is that the Chinese property development sector is riddled with instances of excessive borrowing.

That's why the city of Beijing decided in Aug. 2020 to look more closely at the sector's total debt. Property developers have since been forced to liquidate by selling properties discounted by up to 25 percent. Meanwhile, many housing projects have been stalled as developers await regulatory changes. In reality, 1.5 million unfinished investor-fueled properties could swallow up those downpayments.

Evergrande may have been the straw that broke regulators' back, but the sector as a whole has been living well beyond its means for a long time. Property investors wonder if they'll get their money back at all, let alone see a return.

