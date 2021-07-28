Should You Sell Chinese Stocks Like Cathie Wood or Buy Instead?

The recent crash in Chinese stocks will only increase the scrutiny of Chinese companies. The U.S. has already delisted some Chinese companies. However, fears of a broad-based delisting of all Chinese stocks look like a far-fetched assumption. The move could result in massive losses for U.S. investors, which the U.S. government might want to avoid. However, the outlook for Chinese companies intending to list in the U.S. has changed for good.