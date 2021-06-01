Best Chinese Stocks to Buy Now Despite Delisting Fears

Chinese stocks are popular among investors despite U.S.-China relations being at the lowest level in decades. There are also fears about a possible delisting of Chinese stocks from the U.S. stock markets. What are the best Chinese stocks to buy now despite geopolitical tensions?

China is the world’s second-largest economy. It has addressed the COVID-19 pandemic well even though the health crisis originated in the country. Also, despite souring U.S.-China relations, several Chinese companies raised capital from U.S. markets in 2020 and capitalized on the booming IPO market. Investors also bought these IPOs despite delisting concerns .

Chinese stocks are a good investment from a diversification perspective . Also, from a valuation perspective, some of the Chinese stocks seem to offer better value after underperforming the U.S. and global stock markets over the last decade.

Chinese stocks are a different asset class. Many of the Chinese companies are plays on the domestic consumption story, while others are international plays. While most of the major U.S. companies get a big chunk of their revenues from China, they aren't exactly a play on the Chinese markets in a strict sense.

The following Chinese stocks are good to buy now and hold for the long term.

According to the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, there were 248 Chinese companies listed on U.S. markets as of May 5, 2021, with a market cap of $2.1 trillion. In contrast, there were 217 Chinese companies listed on the U.S. markets on October 2, 2020. Chinese companies seem to be loving U.S. listings despite fears of delisting and worsening U.S.-China relations.

Best Chinese internet stocks to buy

Currently, Alibaba, Baidu, and JD.com look like the best Chinese internet stocks to buy. Chinese tech stocks have been under pressure amid the crackdown by the country. Alibaba had to pay a hefty fine in the March quarter. However, from a valuation perspective, these stocks offer good value at the current prices.

Alibaba shares jump +5% after being hit with $2.8 billion fine in anti-monopoly probe. Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares jumped over 5% on Monday. $BABA — Steve Burns (@SJosephBurns) April 12, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Incidentally, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest has also invested in some of the Chinese companies including Alibaba, JD.com, and Baidu. In May, she increased the stake in JD stock. Alibaba stock is particularly interesting at these prices.

BABA stock has been under pressure ever since co-founder Jack Ma was critical of the country’s regulators. China also stalled the Ant Financial IPO and intensified the antitrust probe against the company.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the worst seems to be over for BABA stock. Now, its valuation is at almost the lowest level since it listed on the U.S. markets. With strong growth, improving margins in the cloud business, and tepid valuations, BABA stock is the best Chinese stock to buy for the long term.