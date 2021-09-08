Smithfield Foods, the Largest U.S. Pork Producer, Is Owned by Chinese Company WH Group

WH Group still owns Smithfield Foods. Smithfield itself operates under the leadership of CEO and President Shane Smith , who took on those roles this year.

Smithfield Foods is adamant about not being an importer of products from China to the U.S. It notes that all of its U.S. food products are produced in the U.S., under the regulation of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the FDA, and other authorities. On the other hand, Smithfield says it does export products to China.