Ukraine's New Bitcoin Law—Legalization Process, Explained

It isn't over yet for crypto-loving Ukrainians. Following the parliamentary approval, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has to approve the law. He's expected to do so to keep the law in place. Earlier this month, President Zelenskyy said in a speech, "Ukraine is open for investments in the IT sector in cooperation with U.S. businesses. We want your business to be interested not only in the possibilities of opening representative offices in Ukraine, but also in investing in Ukrainian innovative products."