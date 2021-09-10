Is President Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Constitutional?

The Republican National Committee has already announced it's suing Biden over the vaccine mandate. However, employers are legally allowed to mandate vaccines. That's why the administration first stepped in to mandate vaccines for government workers—because it employs them.

As for the private sector, experts say that the mandate will most likely hold up to inevitable legal challenges. This is because the state of vaccinations in the U.S. impacts worker's wellbeing, and the government's OHSA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) has authority over that issue. Additionally, given that Biden is providing testing as an alternative, employers technically have a way out.