Chivo Is El Salvador’s First Official Bitcoin Wallet

As Salvadorians rushed to use the wallet on Sept. 7, President Bukele announced on Twitter that the app’s servers would be down for a brief period. The servers have been disabled so that they will be able to handle the capacity of people using the app. A few hours later, the app will be available for use again. It's possible that Chivo was close to having its servers crash after the initial launch so it took precautionary measures to make sure that doesn’t happen. Bukele also said that installation problems for some users were one of the biggest reasons for the temporary shutdown.