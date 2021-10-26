People Say Mark Zuckerberg Is Republican—Is It True?

Politics is one of those grey areas—like religion—that must be approached with caution and care. In some cases, you’re better off not discussing either of the two to avoid judgment and confrontation. While it might be easy for the average person to dodge a political discussion, the same can't be said for people like Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg .

With Facebook’s member rate rapidly increasing, many people often wonder who they're supporting when using the social media platform. Is Zuckerberg a Democrat or a Republican? Does he have a role in politics?

We can assess Zuckerberg's actions to gain a better understanding of where he stands in politics.

Zuckerberg is a smart man, and to avoid more judgment and backlash, he hasn’t admitted whether he is a Democrat, Republican, or nonpartisan. However, he's a registered voter. Identifying with either political side could result in a lack of support for future endeavors like when Facebook transitions to a metaverse .

Did Zuckerberg support Donald Trump?

Although Zuckerberg allowed a post from former President Donald Trump to stand untouched on Facebook, it doesn’t mean that he's pro-Republican. On May 26, 2020, Trump took to Twitter and Facebook and criticized the process of using mail-in ballots. Trump’s Twitter post received a "fact check" below it while his Facebook post was left untouched. According to The New York Times, both companies share similar rules regarding voter suppression.

When asked about Facebook’s policies on politics during a Fox News interview, Zuckerberg said, “We’ve been pretty clear on our policy that we think that it wouldn’t be right for us to do fact checks for politicians.” He said that companies “shouldn’t be—or especially these platform companies—shouldn’t be in the position of doing that."

During a joint hearing in 2018, Zuckerberg was “grilled” by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) for “suppressing conservative news in May 2016.” Cruz brought to attention “Facebook shutting down a Chick-fil-A appreciation page.” Also, Cruz brought to light Facebook “censoring Trump supporters Diamond and Silk.”