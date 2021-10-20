Facebook Will Soon Be Known as a Metaverse—Details on the Rebranding

Facebook is reportedly changing its name, although it’s a well-kept secret that only insiders know. The name change announcement comes months after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed his desire to transition from people seeing Facebook as “being a social media company to being a metaverse company.”

What's the metaverse and what changes can we expect from Facebook as the company embarks on its journey to reinvent itself?

Instead of providing you with a 3D view, the metaverse allows you to be present, sometimes with other people. Zuckerberg said that the metaverse will “resemble some kind of hybrid between the social platforms we see today and the environment that you are embodied in.”

Although Facebook is behind Oculus, a VR (virtual reality) device that allows you to immerse yourself in a place like a game or even a concert, Zuckerberg explained during an interview hosted by The Vergecast that the metaverse is much more than that.

According to Zuckerberg, the metaverse is “an embodied internet.” Essentially, it’s the internet reimagined. Instead of being able to view 2D content from your phone, tablet, or computer, the metaverse is “a persistent, synchronous environment where we can be together.”

Is the metaverse comparable to a virtual world?

Although the metaverse sounds similar to the experience you might have while looking through an Oculus Rift headset, Zuckerberg shared that it goes well beyond gaming. Imagine having a meeting with coworkers where instead of viewing faces over a Zoom call on your computer, you would actually be able to look to your left and see someone sitting there.

Zuckerberg explained that the metaverse will allow people’s virtual experiences to be more comfortable and natural, almost as if you're teleporting to a different place. The CEO said that the purpose of becoming a metaverse company isn't “to be engaged with the internet more” but instead to "engage with the internet more naturally."

Article continues below advertisement