Facebook's XCheck Program Under Scrutiny for VIP Treatment

Most people have had at least one Facebook post deleted for violating the company’s policies. Maybe it was a gif that was a little too risque or a political post deemed not factual. But apparently, for some special VIP users, Facebook’s XCheck system lets them get away with breaking rules that the rest of us can’t.

The Wall Street Journal revealed news of Facebook’s “XCheck” or “cross-check” VIP program on Sept. 13 after the newspaper got ahold of internal Facebook documents detailing the system.

What is Facebook XCheck?

According to documents obtained by the WSJ, the XCheck system was originally intended as a quality control measure for actions taken against high-profile users like politicians, celebrities, and journalists. Now, it serves as a sort of shield protecting those users from rules that govern most Facebook users.

For most Facebook users, your posts can be taken down if Facebook monitors or artificial intelligence robots deem them in violation of company rules. But if you’re in the special VIP group of Facebook users in the XCheck program, your questionable posts get routed through a whole different moderation system staffed by full-time content moderators who are better trained. Meanwhile, your questionable post remains live when others are immediately deleted.

Some VIP users are even “whitelisted” from any enforcement actions at all, the WSJ reports. In 2020, at least 5.8 million of Facebook’s more than 3 billion users were on the VIP list, the report revealed.

One instance of VIP treatment cited in the internal documents was a 2019 post by Brazilian soccer player Neymar who posted nude photos of a woman who accused him of rape. Millions of Neymar’s fans saw the post before Facebook deleted it, the WSJ reports.