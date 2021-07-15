Facebook Whistleblower Sophie Zhang Is Still Crusading Against Online Manipulation

Ten months after her internal memo to her ex-colleagues went public, Facebook whistleblower Sophie Zhang is still speaking out about fake engagement and political manipulation on the social media platform. She’s also getting ready for her next Reddit “Ask Me Anything,” scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on Jul. 16.

In case you missed it, Zhang posted the 7,800-word memo, later leaked to BuzzFeed , on her final day at Facebook in Sep. 2020, after being told she was fired for performance issues.

In the missive, Zhang said that political parties and leaders in countries such as Azerbaijan and Honduras were manipulating the public on Facebook and that the company ignored some of these issues. “I’ve found multiple blatant attempts by foreign national governments to abuse our platform on vast scales to mislead their own citizenry, and caused international news on multiple occasions,” she wrote.

Zhang continues her fight

Even though she’s no longer trying to fix Facebook from the inside, she hasn’t stopped her activism. While at Facebook, Zhang had to deal with fake engagement for “personal vanity” purposes while neglecting “inauthentic political activity,” she says.

Zhang told the Associated Press this May that the work she did to protect elections was work she did in her spare time. “At first, the company was supportive of this. But gradually they lost patience with me. I was underperforming,” she said.

And in a Reddit AMA event a month before, Zhang said that her job as Facebook was “getting rid of fake engagement,” but the bulk of the fake engagement she was tasked to handle was personal in nature, not political.

