Facebook Is Getting in on NFTs Through Novi Digital Wallet

In light of Visa's recent NFT CryptoPunk purchase #7610, institutions are starting to listen to merchants regarding their peaked interests in NFTs. In re-branding itself as a metaverse, Facebook has aligned itself with financial technologies and products with the soon-to-be-launched digital wallet, Novi —which aims to support NFTs.

Facebook's head of financial services, David Marcus is adamant in expressing that the company "is definitely" looking to support NFTs as part of its long "overdue change." This move positions Facebook to further engage in the emerging industry while exposing users to the broader cryptocurrency and blockchain.

What NFTs offer

Considered to be the future of data storage by some experts, NFTs have been widely accepted in the crypto ecosystem for years now. However, they just recently surged into mainstream adoption. Given that NFTs reinforce verifiable digital ownership and represent the value of digital scarcity, many people are turning to NFTs as indicators of the future of commerce.

The Novi wallet is a digital custodial wallet powered by the blockchain payment-based network, Diem. While the Diem network has faced a few roadblocks and controversy regarding its privacy, the wallet is set and ready to launch. The wallet will veer Facebook into the financial services sector, but it will still be at the intersection of culture. Many people still associate the application for its social media purposes.

In defending the scrutiny Facebook still faces regarding trust and privacy, Marcus said that the company isn't asking for blind trust. Instead, Facebook is asking for a "fair shot" to earn users' trust over time considering the positive impact the Novi wallet can potentially have on its users.

