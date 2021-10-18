Should You Buy Bitcoin or the Bitcoin ETF?

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon may call Bitcoin “worthless”, “fraud,” or “fool’s gold,” but investors continue to seek exposure to the flagship cryptocurrency. Investors’ growing interest in the Satoshi Nakamoto crypto has led ProShares to come up with the Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO). What’s the BITO ETF's price, and where can you buy the fund?

If you invested even as little as $10 in Bitcoin in its early years, you’d be having about $8 million now. Many people regret not investing in the flagship crypto early. In a discussion with Jimmy Song at the Texas Blockchain Summit, senator Ted Cruz said his longtime friend Peter Thiel never told him about Bitcoin, and joked that he was disappointed in Thiel about it. Thiel counts among Bitcoin billionaires, alongside Chamath Palihapitiya and Jack Dorsey.