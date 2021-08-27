5 Apps That Let You Earn Cryptocurrency (And Are Actually Fun)!

It’s hard to turn down free money, even if it’s in the form of cryptocurrency. We’ve seen various ways companies have taken to allow people to earn their local dollar, whether it’s through surveys, competitions, giveaways, and apps. These methods have allowed us to earn money and have fun while doing it, or earn while we complete our daily errands.

Apps that let you earn money have been around for years, but as cryptocurrencies become more popular, there’s a demand for apps where you can earn crypto as a reward. Some may not want or know how to invest in crypto, and wouldn’t even know how to mine it. Having the opportunity to earn crypto as a reward makes it easier for people to build upon their crypto wallet or exchange account.

There are various ways to earn crypto without having to put in the hard work. Companies such as Crypto.com have credit and debit cards, where you earn crypto on regular purchases you make. There are even opportunities where watching videos can result in earning crypto. But if you simply want to earn tokens on a mobile application, you have many apps to choose from. Here are just a few of our crypto-earning favorites:

1. Blockchain Game Source: Bitcoin Aliens Blockchain Game is one of the multiple games that its developer, Bitcoin Aliens, offers, where you can earn crypto. Bitcoin gets sent to your crypto wallet by playing the game. The game is very similar to Tetris, in which you stack blocks together in a certain way to clear paths. The better you score, the more bitcoin you earn.

2. Sweatcoin Source: Sweatcoin Whether you're going to the gym or walking to the grocery store, Sweatcoin allows you to earn crypto as you walk. The app counts your footsteps, and in return, you earn their crypto called Sweatcoins. The Sweatcoins can be used to buy gift cards, special offers, or can be cashed out with Paypal.

3. Lympo Source: Lympo Lympo is very similar to Sweatcoin, as you earn crypto by walking. However, Lympo adds a unique twist to their rewards. As you earn their cryptocurrency, LYM, you can use it to spend on gift cards, clothing, and even tickets to NBA games, as they've partnered with Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks. The Lympo app can also sync with iOS Health, Samsung Health, and other related apps.

4. StormX Source: StormX Fresh off of earning a partnership with the Portland Trailblazers of the NBA, StormX is a popular crypto company that lets you earn with their app or add-ons in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers. StormX claims you can earn up to 87.5% crypto cashback on rewards. When shopping with an eligible merchant, activate the appropriate reward, and check out normally.