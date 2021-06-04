Dogecoin (DOGE) Could Be on its Way to $1 After Coinbase Listing

Musk is one of the biggest cryptocurrency supporters. Previously, he announced that Tesla would accept Bitcoin as legitimate payment for its vehicles. However, after about three months, he suspended such payments due to concerns about the environmental damage that Bitcoin mining through fossil fuels entails. Musk also mentioned that Tesla is looking at other cryptocurrencies that use less than 1 percent of Bitcoin’s energy per transaction.

The statement fueled a frenzy in crypto markets to look at the next cryptocurrency that Musk might be interested in. Now, given Musk’s apparent fixation on Dogecoin, it isn’t a surprise that many people think that Tesla will accept DOGE as a form of payment. On May 11, Musk also asked the public through a tweet whether or not Tesla should start to accept DOGE as payment. Nearly 80 percent of the respondents said "yes" to this question. According to Independent, Dogecoin's footprint is significantly lower. It uses 0.12 kilowatt hour (KWh) per transaction compared to 707 KWh for Bitcoin. So, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Tesla starts accepting DOGE as payment tender.