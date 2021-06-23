Dogecoin Is Still 70% Below Its Peak: Should You Buy the Dip?

Dogecoin looks to be making its way back up following the recent crypto crash. Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s beloved joke cryptocurrency has climbed more than 15 percent in the last 24 hours. Why is Dogecoin rising, and how high can it go ?

Dogecoin has become known thanks to its robust community of fans, whose impact is well documented in the philanthropy world. The fans have used the altcoin to raise money for causes ranging from sponsoring a team to the Olympics to backing a Nascar driver. About 130 billion DOGE coins are in circulation, and there's no maximum supply cap.