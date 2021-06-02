What’s Avalanche (AVAX) Crypto’s Price Prediction for 2021?

The Avalanche network is made up of multiple blockchains using a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, allowing the platform to process as many as 4,500 transactions per second. In comparison, Ethereum runs on the more antiquated proof-of-work (PoW) system and can process just 14 transactions per second. Blockchains on the network are called “subnets,” with each subnet operating as a “mini-network” of the broader Avalanche network. Like an organism is comprised of many cells, Avalanche is made up of thousands of subnets that work together.