Afghans Have Adopted Bitcoin Use Amid Taliban Control of Cash

Electricity and internet connection are among the biggest concerns as more Afghan citizens are looking into crypto. The country has dealt with unreliable electricity for years, with power outages being very common. The Caspian Policy Center reported that the country is severely lacking in domestic electricity generation, and nearly 70 percent of Afghanistan's electricity is imported from neighboring countries. Internet connection is low across the nation, with only 22 percent of the population having access, according to DataReportal .

Because of Afghanistan’s reliance on cash, citizens lack online banking and few own debit or credit cards. The Afghanistan Bank FID estimates nearly 85 percent of Afghan adults hold no bank accounts, and “more than half of the country’s population live below the national poverty line.” There’ll have to be a significant effort for citizens to open an online bank account, but even if there was, many wouldn’t be able to contribute a substantial amount to an account. If so many Afghans lack access to an online bank account, they won’t be able to use online crypto exchanges directly.