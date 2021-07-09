Stablecoin Company Circle to Go Public Through an SPAC Deal

The deal between Circle and Concord is expected to close sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021. “As we look at what we’re building,” Circle co-founder Jeremy Allaire said on July 8 in an interview on CNBC. He also said, “We just see an incredible opportunity to grow, to grow rapidly, and to grow around the world.” USDC’s current $26 billion supply is expected to grow to $190 billion, according to a presentation by the company on July 8.