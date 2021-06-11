White House Advisor Tim Wu Hold Millions in Bitcoin

While at Columbia, Wu earned $617,500 over the 16 months before he joined the Biden administration. His current net worth is between nearly $4 million and $11.5 million, which makes his Bitcoin cache between about 25 percent and 43 percent of his total assets. According to his disclosures, his other assets include condos in Washington, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, and between $15,001 and $50,000 in gold bars.