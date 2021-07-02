George Soros’s Management Fund Is Trading Bitcoin, Report Says

According to The Street, Soros Fund Management has begun trading bitcoin and other crypto products. CIO Dawn Fitzpatrick gave the approval for traders to add bitcoin to the available assets, report undisclosed sources.

Soros Fund Management, led by billionaire investor George Soros, is the first major fund to enter the crypto market. As cryptocurrencies become more intertwined in the global economy, it’s only natural that traditional Wall Street entities stake their claim.

Soros has a history of disrupting traditional fiat currencies

Back in Sep. 1992, Soros famously “broke the pound” on what's now known as Black Wednesday. By borrowing against a weak British pound, Soros and other speculative traders forced the currency to back out of the European ERM (Exchange Rate Mechanism), where participating countries agreed to maintain their currencies within upper and lower bounds in relation to other member currencies.

In the months leading up to Black Wednesday, inflation in the U.K. rose. Soros and other investors believed the pound wasn’t worth what it was valued at. So, Soros began building a short position, then publicly campaigned that the pound would fall below the bounds of the ERM. As a result, other traders and speculators began shorting the pound as well.

